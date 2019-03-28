Locating government establishments to get easier in Kerala

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The state government is set to conduct Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping of all government establishments, including schools and hospitals, across the state.As part of this, it has directed government offices across the state to upload their details, including their locations, on the map online.

A senior officer with the Electronics and IT Department said GIS was is being being implemented as a prefix to introducing the Kerala Fiber Optic Network (K-FON) programme which aims at providing high-speed Internet connectivity to all government establishments in the state. “Recently, government offices in the state were directed to upload their exact GPS location and office details using the ‘www.mapmyoffice.in’ website. The GIS map will be created using the information submitted on this website. As government has undertaken the drive to provide all services on e-platform, GIS mapping will help people in locating offices and get details about the services they offer,” said the officer.

Offices have to submit relevant information online before the end of this month. This can be done via a GPS-equipped mobile phone. Each office has been asked to appoint an officer for uploading the information.

The head of the department should ensure offices under his/her jurisdiction have properly completed the procedure. District Collectors have been asked to ensure the information and GPS locations of the offices are filed by the right time.

“Project managers under district e-government societies will help officers upload GPS and other information on the website. Similarly, an officer of the Deputy Collector rank has been appointed to supervise the project in their respective districts,” said the officer.

Though the government has introduced e-governance, people still depend on offices for various services. This was especially seen after the floods last year, when people had to frequently visit various government offices for availing of rehabilitation services. Officers feel the GIS mapping of government establishments will benefit denizens.

Hosps, schools included

