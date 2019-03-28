RSS to take over BJP campaign in Kerala

Arun Lakshman By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSS will be controlling the BJP campaign with the senior pracharaks of the organisation directly involving in the decision making. Sources in the BJP told Express the Sangh has conducted several rounds of baitaks with the BJP leadership at the booth level and has already fixed responsibilities to the Sangh karyakartas for running the campaign.

With the RSS taking over the campaign, there will be proper management of finances as well as the organisation will ensure at least three levels of door-to-door campaign takes place in each Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP national executive member and former state president PK Krishnadas said: “In Thiruvananthapuram constituency we have completed the meetings of all the booth committees to ensure no voter is left unattended. We have also formed squads which will be visiting each house three times to ensure our message is gone clearly to the voters.”

With the BJP having high ambitions in the state, the RSS leadership has also given the green signal to its cadre and leaders to be involved full time in the electoral process. Senior pracharak of the RSS Kummanam Rajashekharan is fighting the elections from Thiruvananthapuram constituency after resigning the Mizoram Governor post and it is learnt it was at the behest of the RSS request he relinquished the post and entered the fray.

With Kummanam engrossed in a neck-to-neck fight and the BJP pinning high hopes on the seat, the RSS leadership is also fully engaged in the campaign plugging all holes.In Pathanamthitta also the Sangh has taken over the campaign and this will have the necessary impact. Sources indicated with the NSS throwing its full weight behind BJP candidate K Surendran and the RSS machinery working full time, there are high possibilities for the young leader who was picked by the national leadership ahead of even the party state president PS Sreedharan Pillai.

It may also be noted the RSS machinery will be in full flow in Thrissur seat as Thushar Vellappally contesting the elections is another prestigious fight for the BJP and the RSS. Here also the RSS cadre will be rubbing shoulders with the BDJS cadre who has a good presence in the constituency.The RSS cadre is also actively campaigning in Kottayam where the NDA candidate and former Union Minister in Atal Behari Vajpayee Cabinet PC Thomas is giving a spirited fight to the LDF and UDF candidates.

It may be noted that Thomas was the surprise winner in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls from the erstwhile Muvattupuzha constituency.

The RSS leadership was then primarily responsible for his winning the election. This time around, Thomas is provided with full cadre strength and this will give an added impetus to the campaign of the Catholic leader who can be considered one of the most powerful grass root leaders from the community.

The RSS will also ensure the cadre is not swayed by the bogey of the Congress claims of defeating CPM leaders like P Jayarajan in constituencies like Vadakara and the BJP votes are fully polled in the party symbol.