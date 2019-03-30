Home States Kerala

Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Trustee Committee graft: Bail plea of accused rejected

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (VACB) opposed the petitions claiming the investigation is at a crucial stage. 

Published: 30th March 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 02:31 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Friday dismissed the bail petitions filed by accused persons in the graft case related to diverting the fund of the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Trustee Committee (KAWFTC).

The bail pleas filed by KAWFTC former accountant MK Chandran and his aide Babu Scaria were dismissed after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (VACB) opposed the petitions claiming the investigation is at a crucial stage. 

