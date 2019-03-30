Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Trustee Committee graft: Bail plea of accused rejected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Friday dismissed the bail petitions filed by accused persons in the graft case related to diverting the fund of the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Trustee Committee (KAWFTC).

The bail pleas filed by KAWFTC former accountant MK Chandran and his aide Babu Scaria were dismissed after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (VACB) opposed the petitions claiming the investigation is at a crucial stage.