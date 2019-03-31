Home States Kerala

Thodupuzha boy assault case: Battered, bruised and battling for breath

Though blood flow to the victim's brain is assessed to have been reduced, hope still exists that permanent brain damage might have been avoided.

Published: 31st March 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

ECG, Heartbeat

For representational purposes

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst speculations that the seven-year-old body in Thodupuzha who was subjected to brutal torture by his mother’s partner has suffered brain death, the hospital authorities have said the boy will continue to breathe with the support of the ventilator.  

According to the team deputed from  Kottayam on the Health Minister’s directives to assess his condition whilst in critical trauma care at MOSC Hospital, Kolenchery, the child is to remain under close observation. While blood flow to his brain is assessed to have been reduced, hope still exists that permanent brain damage might have been avoided. But all depends on his rate of recovery over the next few days. The team also termed the present medical process adequate.

The diagnosis is by the team from the Government Medical College, Kottayam led by neurosurgeon Dr Tinu Ravi Abraham, neurologist, Haris AA, pediatrician Dr Jiji Mary Anthony, and pediatric surgeon Dr Athiya Perveen K. 

“Though the blood that had accumulated in his brain has been drained out, the internal bleeding and consequential cerebral oedema (fluid building up around the brain, causing an increase in pressure known as intracranial pressure), has affected the functioning of his brain,” said a doctor, on condition of anonymity. The blood flow to the brain at present is very weak, and his brain is almost dysfunctional.

Meanwhile, his lungs have returned to the normal position said, doctors. “Though his lungs can work normally, the boy is unable to breathe on his own due to severe brain damage. Hence, he is still on ventilator support,” said the doctor. 

SOP to declare brain dead

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for brain dead cases formed by the state government states that a medical board comprising of five doctors including one from a private hospital, and government service, will be authorised to declare a patient brain dead. The SOP also states that the main condition for declaring a patient brain dead would be that he/she is 100 percent out of the reversible cause of coma. 

Better prevent than be sorry

The Master Shafeeq Committee Report on the Atrocities Against Children, submitted by a Committee formed by the state government in 2013, had listed out measures to identify such cases and take first-line measures to curb atrocities against children. This report, however, remains in cold storage. “We cannot say the law lacks teeth, but implementation is patchy Prevention is key and report details measures to be taken by teachers and society to ensure prevention. If it is not implemented in our state, then how will such efforts gain fruition?” said Sandhya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala teen assault Thodupuzha boy assault Thodupuzha boy dbrain dead Thodupuzha boy condition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp