Thodupuzha boy assault case: Battered, bruised and battling for breath

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst speculations that the seven-year-old body in Thodupuzha who was subjected to brutal torture by his mother’s partner has suffered brain death, the hospital authorities have said the boy will continue to breathe with the support of the ventilator.

According to the team deputed from Kottayam on the Health Minister’s directives to assess his condition whilst in critical trauma care at MOSC Hospital, Kolenchery, the child is to remain under close observation. While blood flow to his brain is assessed to have been reduced, hope still exists that permanent brain damage might have been avoided. But all depends on his rate of recovery over the next few days. The team also termed the present medical process adequate.

The diagnosis is by the team from the Government Medical College, Kottayam led by neurosurgeon Dr Tinu Ravi Abraham, neurologist, Haris AA, pediatrician Dr Jiji Mary Anthony, and pediatric surgeon Dr Athiya Perveen K.

“Though the blood that had accumulated in his brain has been drained out, the internal bleeding and consequential cerebral oedema (fluid building up around the brain, causing an increase in pressure known as intracranial pressure), has affected the functioning of his brain,” said a doctor, on condition of anonymity. The blood flow to the brain at present is very weak, and his brain is almost dysfunctional.

Meanwhile, his lungs have returned to the normal position said, doctors. “Though his lungs can work normally, the boy is unable to breathe on his own due to severe brain damage. Hence, he is still on ventilator support,” said the doctor.

SOP to declare brain dead

The standard operating procedure (SOP) for brain dead cases formed by the state government states that a medical board comprising of five doctors including one from a private hospital, and government service, will be authorised to declare a patient brain dead. The SOP also states that the main condition for declaring a patient brain dead would be that he/she is 100 percent out of the reversible cause of coma.

Better prevent than be sorry

The Master Shafeeq Committee Report on the Atrocities Against Children, submitted by a Committee formed by the state government in 2013, had listed out measures to identify such cases and take first-line measures to curb atrocities against children. This report, however, remains in cold storage. “We cannot say the law lacks teeth, but implementation is patchy Prevention is key and report details measures to be taken by teachers and society to ensure prevention. If it is not implemented in our state, then how will such efforts gain fruition?” said Sandhya.