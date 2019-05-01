Idukki Medical College to aim for MCI approval

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shailaja has given instructions to take steps to ensure that Idukki Medical College gets MCI approval for this academic year. The decision came following a high-level meeting in the Minister’s chamber on Tuesday.

The Principal Secretary for Health will visit Idukki Medical College to evaluate the situation. Two inspections were conducted so far and the meeting concluded that there is infrastructure to get 50 seats approved.

The ambulance allocated from the MP fund of Joyce Joseph will be made available to the hospital as part of steps to bring better facilities for the people. The government is now focussed on getting approval for the academic block, strengthening the Radiation Department and gaining environment clearance certificate.

The departments needed for setting up the medical college are in the works. The necessary departments for first-year MBBS like Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry are being set up. In addition to this, Paediatric, Gynaecology and Surgery Departments are already functioning. The Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine and Community Medicine necessary for the second-year course are also in the works.

The hospital block, emergency operation theatre, full-fledged medical and surgical ICUs, centralised oxygen facility, blood bank, laboratory facilities and advanced mortuary are also being prepared.

Though the previous government started the college, the lack of facilities made MCI cancel the permit and shut down the college. The government moved the students to other govt medical colleges to ensure continued education.