Home States Kerala

Islamic State men from abroad kept readying Riyas for suicide attack in Kerala

Riyas was radicalised by following jihadi videos and literature after 2014.

Published: 01st May 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Riyas Aboobacker being taken to the NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kollengode native Riyas Aboobacker, whom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced before its court on Tuesday evening, was being mentally readied by Islamic State (IS) operatives from abroad to conduct a suicide attack in the state.

Ahamed Arafat of Kaliyangad and Aboobacker Siddique of Nainmarmoola (both Kasargod district) have been interrogated for the past two days at the NIA office in Kochi, but the agency decided not to record their arrests. 

It is also on the lookout for a foreign-based Kollam native, the fourth member of the module against which an investigation has been launched following the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.
The NIA has filed a petition seeking the custody of Riyas, 28, for five days from Monday. He was brought to the court wearing a face mask.
“He’s a member of the IS. He has been following the speeches of Zakir Naik and Zahran Hashim, who was involved in Lankan blasts,” NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta submitted before the court.
NIA Court judge K Sathyan remanded Riyas in judicial custody and decided to hear on the custody petition on May 6.

“Riyas, Ahamed and Aboobacker were made 18th, 19th and 20th accused in an IS case registered in 2015 after 15 persons from Kasargod migrated to Afghanistan and Syria. The Kollam native will be made the 21st accused. Of the 15 exited from India, eight were killed,” sources said.
Following the Lankan blasts, the NIA had raided the houses in Palakkad and Kasargod on Sunday. Riyas’ arrest was recorded on Monday evening after two days of interrogation by a team under NIA IG Alok Mittal.

Riyas and suicide attack

Riyas was radicalised by following jihadi videos and literature after 2014. It was IS operatives from Kerala who migrated to Afghanistan and Syria who motivated him to conduct a suicide attack in the state.

The NIA investigation, however, found he has not procured explosives until now.
“Rashid Abdullah, Ashfaq Majeed and Abdul Khayoom spoke to him frequently for motivating him for a suicide attack. They were providing religious lectures and literature used for preparing suicide bombers. Abdul is suspected to have been killed in Syria. He agreed to conduct the suicide attack. But the clear-cut location wasn’t planned and explosives weren’t procured,” an officer said.

Sri Lankan attack

The NIA has found Riyas, Ahamed and Aboobacker were following videos and messages of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Sri Lankan blasts. “These persons unfollowed Zahran soon after the Lankan attack. They were following his sermons for the past one year. We’re probing whether they had any direct communication with his team in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide attack Riyas Aboobacker National Investigation Agency Islamic State

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp