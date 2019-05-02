Home States Kerala

Muslim Education Society bans face veils in colleges run by it in Kerala, sparks row

The circular that was issued on April 17 will come into effect in all colleges under the society from the 2019-20 academic year.

Published: 02nd May 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

veil, burqa

The directive has been issued to the heads of all institutions under the MES including arts and science, medical and engineering colleges. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode-based Muslim Education Society (MES) has sparked a controversy after issuing a circular banning face veils in all educational institutions functioning under it. The circular that was issued on April 17 will come into effect in all colleges under the society from the 2019-20 academic year.

The circular that has been passed on the basis of a Kerala High Court order states that students shall not wear any garments that cover their faces in classrooms.

The directive has been issued to the heads of all institutions under the MES including arts and science, medical and engineering colleges. The heads have also been directed to include the rule for the upcoming academic year.

Officials said the order has been issued to ensure that dress codes that are not acceptable to the society are not followed inside college campuses either.

Several Islamic organizations have come out against the order issued by the society on the grounds that it goes against religious sentiments.

