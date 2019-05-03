Home States Kerala

CEO orders filing of criminal case in Trikkaripur bogus balloting incident

The Chief Electoral Officer has directed to take criminal case against K Shyamkumar against whom a report was given by the District Collector on indulging in bogus voting.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Electoral Officer has directed to take criminal case against K Shyamkumar against whom a report was given by the District Collector on indulging in bogus voting at booth number 48 in Thrikkaripur Assembly constituency.

He has also directed the Collector to conduct an inquiry against erring poll officers and to report further action within seven days. The Chief Electoral Officer has directed the Collector who is the Chief Returning Officer to petition the police and to take criminal case under Section 171C,D and F of the People’s Representative Act on Shyamkumar, No KCP 5536, Karakode Kuthirukaran house, Cheemeni, Kasargod district.

There is also a direction to take action against the accused polling officers under Section 134 of the People’s Representation Act after conducting a proper inquiry. Chief Electoral Officer Tikkaram Meena on April 27 directed the Collector to inquire and furnish proper report on the complaint based on television news. On the basis of this, the Collector recorded the statement from polling officials, assistant returning officer and sectoral officer. The statement was taken from Shyamkumar following the testimonies of sectoral officer and booth-level officer.

The Kasargod Collector has reported that Shyamkumar has voted in booth number 48 at 6.20 pm and 7.26 pm and on the basis of this it is inferred he has done bogus voting. Shyamkumar had voted twice before the polling officer who was additionally posted owing to heavy rush in the booth. The report also states there were four-ive polling agents then and no objection was raised.

