University College student attempts suicide 

KOCHI: A 19-year-old student attempted suicide on the University College campus, saying her studies were being affected as a result of over politicisation on the campus. The student who hails from Alamcode near Attingal and has been reported missing since Thursday evening. A case in this regard was filed at Attingal police station and an investigation was on to trace her.

The student was found in the college restroom on Friday morning with slash marks on her wrists. She was rushed to the MCH where she received treatment and was discharged later in the day. As per the Attingal police, a suicide note was recovered from the woman, who is a first year BSc Chemistry student. In the note, she reportedly mentioned that some of the women office-bearers of SFI were harassing her for not taking part in their organisational activities.

“In that note she had wrote that the classes were regularly being disrupted due to hyper politicisation of the campus and hence her studies were getting affected,” said a Special Branch officer. She also had grievances against the college officials, which was revealed in the note. The note said she had complained against the disruption of classes to the college principal but after that she was ostracised by her classmates.