All arrangements in place for NEET exam today

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses will be held on Sunday in 10 districts in the state.

File pictures of students appearing for NEET. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses will be held on Sunday in 10 districts in the state. Around 1.2 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the three-hour test at the 220 exam centres.  

The test will consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry, and biology. The questions will be provided in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. 

The test conducted under the aegis of CBSE provides for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the medical and dental colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Unlike in previous years, the 10 exam centres in the state are expected to witness heavy rush since several candidates from neighbouring Tamil Nadu have opted for the exam centres here. The candidates had to select the centres in Kerala after the Supreme Court recently rejected a petition urging the CBSE to allot centres for Tamil Nadu-based candidates in Tamil Nadu. Already, the candidates and their parents have reached the state with most of the lodges and hotels reporting full occupancy.

As per the official guidelines, students appearing for NEET  should be dressed in light clothes with short sleeves worn with salwar/trouser. The NEET dress code bars students from wearing any outfit having big buttons, brooch/badge and flower.  The CBSE had notified candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examtion centre using metal detectors.

KSRTC to operate special services for NEET exam students
T’Puram: The KSRTC will operate additional schedules and special services in the wake of the NEET examinations on Sunday. Special unit officers have been assigned by the Corporation to provide information regarding the location and time of the bus services that will be operated in various centres. To availing the long distance service buses, students can book their ticket through the KSRTC website - www.online.keralartc.com.

