Home States Kerala

‘Islamic State ideology has no place in Islam’

However, Islamic scholar M M Akbar refuted the allegations that the Islamic schools of thought in the state were behind the radicalisation of these youths and enabling them to fight for the IS. 

Published: 05th May 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the reports coming out on 60 Keralites under the scanner following the suicide bombings in Sri Lanka, killing more than 350 innocent people and injuring double the number, several scholars of Islam have come out against the Islamic State and the perverts who follow the ideology of annihilation.

Jiffry Muthukoya Thangal, supreme head of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, while speaking to Express said, “Islam has never been a religion of violence and we strongly disown all those who carried out such mindless attacks. 

“In all my sermons and preachings, I imply on this and disown all those who kill people in the name of religion and it was the pious nature and attitude of those who had come early that resulted in several people embracing Islam.”

Kerala was in the news earlier also with several youths from Kasargod, Kannur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts migrating to Afghanistan and Syria to join the Islamic State and the National Investigative Agency (NIA) releasing a picture of these youths who include Abdul Rashid Abdulla, Yahiya, Eassa, their wives and friends. Fingers pointed at several schools of thought of Islam in the state resulting in these youths getting radicalised and moving over to foreign lands.

However, Islamic scholar M M Akbar refuted the allegations that the Islamic schools of thought in the state were behind the radicalisation of these youths and enabling them to fight for the IS. 

Akbar, while speaking to Express, said, “The youths who are getting radicalised are getting unnecessary content from the internet and as far as religion is concerned one should look into the Holy Quran and beyond that local scholars are there to help.” 

“There seems to be a concerted effort on the part of some dark forces to create an atmosphere of fear and hatred and to denigrate Islam which is a peace loving religion and has nothing to do with murder and mayhem.”

Muslim Youth League(MYL) state president Munavar Ali Shihab Thangal while speaking to Express said, “We have always decried these moves of certain youths who wanted more extreme ideas which are not at all correct as far as Islam is concerned. 

“Who has given the licence to these people to murder innocents?  “This is not Islam and the Muslim League has always vehemently objected to any moves to divide the society on religious and communal 
lines.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide bombings Islamic State Islamic State ideology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp