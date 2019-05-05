Home States Kerala

Relative arrested for assaulting teenager

In yet another case of violent abuse, the Thodupuzha police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man for assaulting a 14-year-old boy at Thekkumbhagam near Thodupuzha on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

The police arrested the accused based on the complaint filed by the child with the Thodupuzha police station on Saturday. According to the police, the accused identified as Jayesh, 38, a resident of Pattayam Kavala near Thodupuzha, beat the boy several times on his stomach and back. The boy in his complaint said that Jayesh thrashed at the area of his stomach, where a surgery was conducted. As per the complaint Jayesh had also thrashed him after pressing him between the door of the refrigerator. It is said that Jayesh, a close relative of the boy’s mother, is a painter who had been living with the boy’s family since the death of the teenager’s father a year ago. 

The boy, who resides at Thekkumbhagam, came with a relative to the police station on Saturday to file the complaint. The boy was admitted to a private hospital near Thodupuzha on Friday and as per the hospital authorities, the boys condition is satisfactory. 

Jayesh told the police that he trashed the boy for going out to play with a neighbour against his restriction. The police have charged Jayesh based on the Juvenile Justice Act. He was produced at the court and remanded on Saturday.
 

