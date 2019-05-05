Home States Kerala

Sri Lankan national held in Kerala capital without travel documents

The man, who identified himself as Maluge Juth Selfon Dias, was held from Thampanoor bus terminal in the heart of the city last night, police said.

Published: 05th May 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-year-old Sri Lankan national, who did not have valid travel documents, has been taken into custody, police said here on Sunday.

He told investigators that his bag, carrying passport, visa and other documents, had been stolen during the journey. However, he did not give any clear answer as to how he had reached the southern state.

"We have informed all investigating agencies about his custody. Now, Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials are interrogating him. Based on the IB report, we will take further action. No case has been registered so far," a police official told PTI.

The man claimed that he had reached Kerala on February 20, the official added. The custody of the Lankan man assumes significance in the wake of reports about the alleged visit of perpetrators of the recent blasts that had rocked the island nation on Easter day.

The Sri Lanka Army's chief had said in a recent interview that some of the suicide bombers, who carried out the country's worst terror attack on Easter Sunday, visited Kashmir and Kerala for "some sorts of training" or to "make some more links" with other foreign outfits.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels on April 21, killing 253 people and injuring over 500.

