University College | None responsible for suicide attempt: Student

Police register case against student. Minister K T Jaleel seeks report from Higher Education Secretary Usha Titus in the issue.

Published: 05th May 2019 05:26 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University College student at Thiruvananthapuram who allegedly tried to commit suicide here on Friday deposed before the court on Saturday that she attempted suicide out of desperation of having not been able to study in an expected manner. In the morning, the suicide note left by the student alleging irregular classes and unions forcefully making her attend programmes, had created a controversy, forcing Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel to seek a report from Higher Education Secretary Usha Titus. 

In her statement, before the Attingal court, she held none responsible for the turn of events and had no complaints against anyone. Meanwhile, the Cantonment Police registered a suo motu case against the girl for attempting suicide. Earlier, the girl had requested the police not to proceed with the case against SFI workers.

The first year degree girl student from Alamcode near Attingal attempted suicide on the University College campus, saying her studies were affected due to over politicisation on the campus. She was reported missing since Thursday evening. Following this, a missing case was registered at the Attingal police station by the parents of the student. 

The student was then found in the college restroom on Friday morning with slash marks on her wrists. She was rushed to the MCH where she was treated and discharged later in the day. As per the Attingal police, the suicide note mentioned that some of the women office-bearers of SFI were harassing her for not taking part in their organisational activities. The note also had grievances against the college officials. 

The police recorded the statement of the girl where she did not want to proceed with the case.  “I was unhappy over missing of regular classes. There was no support from the college. So this prompted me to attempt suicide. There are many activities in the colleges than regular studies,” she said in the statement. 
The State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case. The commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic has also sought the college principal and Collegiate Education director to submit a report after an investigation within a month.  
KSU march to City Police Commissioner office at Vazhuthacaud demanding the arrest of the accused SFI workers turned violent. The police had to use water cannon to disperse the activists. 

