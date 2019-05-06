Home States Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister denied permission to inaugurate Consumerfed project

The CEO office has received a letter undersigned by a junior officer from the Consumerfed seeking permission for inaugurating the project.

Published: 06th May 2019 12:46 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Chief Electoral Officer's decision to deny Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan permission to inaugurate the student market of the Consumerfed in Thiruvananthapuram, has created controversy.

The state has sought permission from the CEO to inaugurate the project which envisages opening markets for the students at selected 600 places in the state from May 6 to 30, in the backdrop of the modal code of conduct in force in the state in connection with the general elections.

However, the CEO denied permission for the CM citing procedural lapse.

The CEO office has received a letter undersigned by a junior officer from the Consumerfed seeking permission for inaugurating the project. And the CEO office has replied that a letter signed by chief secretary or Cooperative secretary can be considered if it is necessary to inaugurate the project by the chief minister, he said.

