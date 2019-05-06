Kerala SSLC results declared, here's how to check

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state set a record in the SSLC pass percentage with 98.11 winning percentage this academic year. State also sets record with a 98.11 winning percentage this academic year contrary to the 97.84 last year. This time also no moderation was given. 1703 schools saw all their students pass the exam. No results were withheld.

The school from which the maximum number of students appeared for the exam is PKM HSS in Malappuram. The highest number of students passing with A plus in all subjects is also in Malappuram at 2493. Among the 2200 students from the private sector, 1551 passed, making the pass percentage 70.5 percentage. The SSLC exam of the academic year 2018-19 was held from March 13-28. The evaluation was finished within 14 working days in three phases starting from April 4.

Highlights of Kerala SSLC Results 2019:

Around 434729 students appeared for the SSLC, THSLC (Technical High SLC) and AHSLC examinations from March 13 to 28 at 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

The total pass percentage was 98.11%.

37334 of the students scored A+, while Pathanamthitta emerged as the top district with 99.33% successful candidates.

Wayanad, which was in the news after Rahul Gandhi stood for elections from there, with a 93.22 pass percentage ended up with the poorest results.

489 of the 495 students who took the exams from the Gulf cleared it.

The valuation of answer papers was done in 54 centres in record time.

Following the announcement, the results are also available on the websites: www.keralapareekshabhavan.in, www.results.kerala.nic.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and www. prd.kerala.gov.in

The results are also available on Citizens’ Call Centre 155300 (from BSNL landline) and 0471-155300, 0471-2335523, 0471-2115054 and 0471-2115098 (from mobile and other services.

Last year, over 4.4 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC examination.

