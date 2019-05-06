Order of St George Award presented to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living, was presented with this year’s ‘Order of St. George’ Award instituted as part of the annual festival at the Puthuppally St. George Orthodox Church or Puthupally Pally.

The award was presented to Ravi Shankar by Dr Thomas Mar Athanasius Metropolitan, the head of Kandanad East diocese at the cultural conference held at the church on Sunday.

Speaking after receiving the award Sri Sri called upon the people fill the life with love and compassion. “Education has a key role to play in building up values in human life, which is essential in developing good qualities in life,” he said.

AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy inaugurated the meeting, which was presided over by Dr Thomas Mar Athanasius. Ravi Shankar was also given a rousing reception ahead of the programme under the aegis of Oommen Chandy. Puthuppally panchayat president Nibu John, Puthuppally church vicar Fr Kurian Thomas Karippal, asst vicars Fr Markose, Fr Zacharia Thomas, trustees Lijo Varghese, Sam Kuruvila, and secretary Jojy P George also spoke.