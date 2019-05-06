Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram: Supreme Court denies permission for chain palm crackers

It is reported that bursting chain palm crackers lead to emission of toxic gas and environmental pollution.

Published: 06th May 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

The main fireworks display of the Thrissur Pooram held at the Thekkinkad Maidan (File Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea filed by temple devaswoms asking permission for bursting chain palm crackers in the fireworks display of Thrissur Pooram.

The apex court said that granting permission for the types of crackers to be used was in the hands of Petroleum and Explosives Safety organization. The court had earlier granted permission for fireworks display for Thrissur sticking to the norms of the Explosives Act and had instructed PESO to grant permission as per the norms.

According to temple devaswoms, Deputy Controller of Explosives at Shivakashi granted permission for Gundu, Kuzhiminni and Amittu but denied permission for chain palm crackers. It is reported that bursting chain palm crackers lead to emission of toxic gas and environmental pollution.

Though the devaswoms approached the Chief Controller of Explosives at Nagpur, the decision didn't change and thus approached the apex court. Now, the devaswom is yet to come out with any official statement as they will discuss the matter with the concerned authorities and respond.

The major fireworks display will happen in the early morning on May 14 and sample fireworks will be on May 11. The chain palm crackers constitute the major portion of the fireworks as it helps to create a particular atmosphere with the continuous bursts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram Supreme Court Thrissur Pooram fireworks chain palm crackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp