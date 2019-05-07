Home States Kerala

Amidst third front hopes, K Chandrashekar Rao holds talks with Pinarayi Vijayan

Rao’s meeting with Pinarayi and Stalin weeks before the results are scheduled to come out has major political significance.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping speculations of a post-poll alliance, including the formation of a third front alive, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, the only CPM CM in the country, on Monday. With Rao scheduled to meet DMK chief M K Stalin on May 13, speculations are rife KCR has a large political picture in mind, post-Lok Sabha polls.

Rao’s meeting with Pinarayi and Stalin weeks before the results are scheduled to come out has major political significance. It’s learnt the duo discussed contemporary national politics, post-poll political scenario and possible options after the elections. There has been a move for a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance at the Centre from various regional parties.

Decision on possible alliances after results are out, says CPM

The Left has been advocating a non-BJP, secular democratic alliance at the Centre for long. However, the Left feels a final decision will be taken after the results are out. “The Left front wants a secular government at the Centre. Based on the election results, we will take a realistic approach on forming a secular alternative at the Centre after May 23. Any decision on possible alliances will be taken after the results are out,” said CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai.

Rao, in his meeting with Stalin, is likely to discuss the national political scenario, post elections. Rao’s daughter and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha had recently visited the state in connection with the Kerala Assembly’s diamond jubilee celebrations. Rao had earlier met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (S) chief Deve Gowda and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Rao, who reached Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence, around 7 pm was received by Pinarayi Vijayan.

K Chandrashekar Rao Pinarayi Vijayan Lok Sabha elections 2019

