CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders Vigilance probe into forged government order 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a Vigilance probe into the incident in which an individual submitted fake government order (GO) at Choornikara village office in Kochi for regularising his reclaimed paddy field. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan has ordered a department-level probe under the supervision of the Revenue Secretary. “It will be a comprehensive probe which will trace all the accused and the situation which worked conducive for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Aluva Police have registered a case on the basis of the complaints filed by the Land Revenue Commissionerate and the Fort Kochi RDO. The charges include forgery and cheating. The case pertains to the incident in which Hamsa, a Thrissur native, submitted a fake order in the name of the Land Revenue Commissionerate regularising the reclamation of his paddy land at the Choornikkara village office.

Since an earlier application by Hamsa was under the consideration of the Fort Kochi RDO, the village officer grew suspicious over the order and approached the LRC for verification. The police suspect a racket behind the incident which would have committed similar crimes in the past as well.