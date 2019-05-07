Home States Kerala

Kerala’s most wanted fugitive terrorist Mohammed Sabir using Pakistan passport to frequent Dubai

Sabir came on the agencies’ radar after he allegedly hatched a plot to murder former Chief Minister E K Nayanar in 1999.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorist, Terror

Illustration for representational purpose

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mohammed Sabir alias Ayub, the fugitive accused, who is among the most wanted in terrorism cases in the state, is settled in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi and using that country’s passport to travel to Dubai. Sabir is an accused in the Kalamassery bus burning case, the trial of which will commence at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) court soon.

“We’ve information that he’s frequently travelling between Dubai and Rawalpindi using a Pakistani passport. As he’s holed up in Pakistan, like Indian Mujahideen founder Riyaz Bhatkal and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, extraditing him to India is a daunting task,” an officer said. A native of Marakkarkandi in Kannur, Sabir left India for Dubai when agencies started a manhunt for the suspects having links with Lashkar-e-Taiba after four Keralites were killed in Kashmir in an encounter with security forces in 2008.

ALSO READ: Changankulangara native on agencies’ terror radar

He along with Thadiyantavida Nazeer were the main men for Lashkar-e-Taiba in south India. While Nazeer was traced to a hideout in Bangladesh, Sabir fled to Dubai using a fake passport. “During an interrogation of a terror suspect in 2016, we got information that Sabir met some Keralities in Dubai. From there he moved to Pakistan,” an officer said.

ALSO READ: ‘IS operative Riyas Aboobacker’s quizzing will help to avert major catastrophe’

Sabir came on the agencies’ radar after he allegedly hatched a plot to murder former Chief Minister E K Nayanar in 1999. He was later involved in a jewellery shop robbery case organised to fund terror activities. Later, his involvement was revealed in the 2005 Kalamassery bus burning and Bengaluru blast.

Again in 2008, his name came up for recruiting youth to fight for Lashkar-e-Taiba. A lookout notice and Interpol red corner notice are pending against him.

READ HERE | Islamic State sympathisers in Kerala under lens after calls to Sri Lanka: NIA

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rawalpindi Kalamassery bus burning case NIA Mohammed Sabir terrorist Kerala terrorist LeT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp