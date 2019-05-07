Home States Kerala

Minor girl’s molestation: No breakthrough yet

Though look-out notices were issued against two key absconding accused, police continued to remain clueless about their hideout.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The investigation into the molestation of a minor girl with the connivance of her mother at Nadapuram is moving at a snail’s pace as the police failed to make any breakthrough in the case even around five months after registering the case.

Though look-out notices were issued against two key absconding accused, police continued to remain clueless about their hideout. The notices were issued against Noufal, 36, of Meethale Parambil, Edachery, near Vadakara and Rafeek, 32, of Podikkalathil, Mullambath near Kakkatt.   Valayam Sub Inspector Sajeev P B said the mother of the girl, one of the accused in the case had already been arrested and search is on to nab the remaining accused. 

In a preliminary questioning, the police reportedly received many vital information and suspect more people were involved in the case. Another case was also registered at Karipur station in connection with incident. 

It was last September, the Valayam police registered the case under POCSO Act based on the complaint lodged by the relatives of the girl. Six persons, including the mother of the girl, were booked in the case and the mother was arrested on the day. As per the police complaint, the girl’s mother took her to various places in and outside the state and induced her for sex for monitory benefits. 

