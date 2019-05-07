Home States Kerala

Palakkad girl Bhavana N Sivadas scores 499 marks out of 500, becomes first rank holder

Published: 07th May 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavana Sivadas being offered sweets by her parents Dr Naveen Sivadas and Deepthi

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  In a superlative feat, Bhavana N Sivadas of Palghat Lions school, Koppam bagged the joint first rank in the CBSE Class X exam, results of which were announced on Monday. She secured 499 marks out of the total 500 to share the prestigious honour with 12 other students from across the country.

Social Science is the only paper for which Bhavana remained adrift of the full score by a mere one mark. Bhavana is the daughter of paediatrician Naveen Sivadas and Deepthi. Though she hails from a family of doctors - her paternal grandfather, the late, Sivadas too was a widely respected children’s specialist - it is the engineering stream which Bhavana plans to pursue.

A visibly delighted Bhavana, who waxed eloquent on her teachers, especially principal Shobha Ajith, said she plans to continue her Plus Two studies in the same school. She was also full of praise for her parents for their unstinted support.

