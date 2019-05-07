Home States Kerala

Petition against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Electricity Minister M M Mani

The petition was filed by Advocate Russel Joy, president, Save Kerala Brigade.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking to declare that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Electricity Minister M M Mani had no authority to hold the post as they were allegedly responsible for the mid-August 2018 floods which ravaged the state.

The petition was filed by Advocate Russel Joy, president, Save Kerala Brigade. The petitioner argued that more than 400 persons died in the man-made disaster, due to the mismanagement of dams as well as the lethargy and inefficiency of the Chief Minister and Electricity Minister. 

According to the petitioner, the CM and the Electricity Minister were responsible for the disaster, hence they have no authority to hold the post. The petitioner also sought an interim directive to CM and Electricity Minister to vacate the post till the final disposal of the Quo Warranto petition.

