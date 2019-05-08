‘Divine martyrdom’ concept was used to brainwash Riyas Aboobacker for suicide attack

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The Palakkad native who planned a suicide attack was brainwashed with the concept of Amal-Istishhadi (divine martyrdom) by his handlers. Even though attempts were made to lure other members of the module for Amal-Istishhadi, they backed out from the violent form of jihad.

The NIA recently submitted before the NIA court that Riyas Aboobacker who planned a suicide attack was eager about Amal-Istishhadi. The submission was made when an application by the agency seeking custody of Riyas was considered by the court.

Sources said Amal-Istishhadi was glorified to mentally prepare Riyas for a suicide mission. “Of the four-member module, Riyas was most eager about Amal-Istishhadi. He was taught that Amal-Istishhadi is a noble deed. The handlers wanted the module to target some important persons and locations where foreigners gather in Kerala. When the same concept was put before the two Kasargod natives who were also members of the module, they did not agree to such a violent form of jihad. They backed off from it. Considering Riyas’s interest toward Istishhadi, the handler prepared him for the suicide attack,” sources said.

The NIA will most likely to turn the two Kasargod natives as approvers in the case. “Even though the two from Kasargod were part of the module, they had strong disagreement towards the jihadi activities of Riyas. The agency is looking to turn both the accused from Kasargod as witnesses. Their statement will be crucial in the case,” an officer said.

Riyas is currently in NIA custody till Friday evening. The agency is likely to get more information about the module and the handlers.

The NIA took Riyas and two other members of the module into custody on April 28 after it was found they were in touch with three Keralites who left for Syria and Afghanistan for joining the IS.

Riyas’ arrest was recorded on April 29 after it was found he was following hate speeches of Zaharan Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday serial bomb blasts in Lanka, and controversial preacher Zakir Naik.