Home States Kerala

‘Divine martyrdom’ concept was used to brainwash Riyas Aboobacker for suicide attack

The NIA recently submitted before the NIA court that Riyas Aboobacker who planned a suicide attack was eager about Amal-Istishhadi.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Riyas Aboobacker

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palakkad native who planned a suicide attack was brainwashed with the concept of Amal-Istishhadi (divine martyrdom) by his handlers. Even though attempts were made to lure other members of the module for Amal-Istishhadi, they backed out from the violent form of jihad.

The NIA recently submitted before the NIA court that Riyas Aboobacker who planned a suicide attack was eager about Amal-Istishhadi. The submission was made when an application by the agency seeking custody of Riyas was considered by the court.

Sources said Amal-Istishhadi was glorified to mentally prepare Riyas for a suicide mission. “Of the four-member module, Riyas was most eager about Amal-Istishhadi. He was taught that Amal-Istishhadi is a noble deed. The handlers wanted the module to target some important persons and locations where foreigners gather in Kerala. When the same concept was put before the two Kasargod natives who were also members of the module, they did not agree to such a violent form of jihad. They backed off from it. Considering Riyas’s interest toward Istishhadi, the handler prepared him for the suicide attack,” sources said.

The NIA will most likely to turn the two Kasargod natives as approvers in the case. “Even though the two from Kasargod were part of the module, they had strong disagreement towards the jihadi activities of Riyas. The agency is looking to turn both the accused from Kasargod as witnesses. Their statement will be crucial in the case,” an officer said.

Riyas is currently in NIA custody till Friday evening. The agency is likely to get more information about the module and the handlers.

Case file

The NIA took Riyas and two other members of the module into custody on April 28 after it was found they were in touch with three Keralites who left for Syria and Afghanistan for joining the IS.

Riyas’ arrest was recorded on April 29 after it was found he was following hate speeches of Zaharan Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday serial bomb blasts in Lanka, and controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amal-Istishhadi NIA Riyas Aboobacker IS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp