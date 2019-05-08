Girl commits suicide after failing in SSLC exam

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after she failed in the SSLC exam here on Monday. The victim who hails from near Elappara, has a sister and two brothers. Her parents are daily wage labourers.

According to the police, the girl was alone at home when the incident happened. She got to know her results from a friend and when she realised she had failed in the exam, she went into the bedroom and hanged herself on Monday around 5 pm, according to a senior police officer.

The incident came to light when her parents returned home after work. Though they rushed her to a hospital with the help of some neighbours, she was declared dead on arrival. After conducting post mortem at the Government Hospital, Vandiperiyar, her body was cremated on Tuesday at 4 pm.