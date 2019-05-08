In a freak accident iron rod pierces eye of woman commuter sitting in bus

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: An iron bar protruding from a shop in the town pierced the eye of a woman on Tuesday evening while she travelling to Chengannur from Changanassery on a KSRTC bus. Anju, 24, a nurse of Government Ayurveda Hospital, Changanassery, and the daughter of Joy Kumbilnilkkunnathil was admitted to a private hospital at Tiruvalla with an injury on the left eye.

Police personals said the iron bar got twisted when it grazed the left side of the bus while it was giving way to another vehicle and it pierced the left eye of the passenger. Though she was rushed to a hospital in Chengannur, she was referred to another hospital given the severity of the injury. Local people said the spot is accident-prone due to the narrow road. Unauthorised encroachments and constructions have led to many accidents earlier. However, there are allegations the authorities are silent about the issue.