Home States Kerala

Kerala's mahouts the latest stars on social media

There are over a dozen mahouts who enjoy  considerable fan following on social media and in public. Sarath alias Mambis, is one of them.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram

Elephants lined up in Thrissur

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THRISSUR: There are celebrities like film stars, sports heroes, politicos and even elephants with a huge fan following in Kerala.  Celebrity elephants in the state have even featured in Malayalam films centred around them

However, there is one more section - hitherto considered underdogs in the hierarchical structure of  society - who recently attained celebrity status. The life of a mahout was not a major attraction for career conscious Malayalees. But the social media’s advent and applications like TikTok have turned a section of mahouts into celebrities overnight.

There are over a dozen mahouts who enjoy  considerable fan following on social media and in public. Sarath alias Mambis, is one of the mahouts who has around 20k fans on social media.

He was barely 11 when he began tending to jumbos.  “I started to attend on the jumbo Kulamakkil Kuttikrishnan during school break. Later, I chose to become a  mahout on growing up. I’m the first person in my family to take up this profession. Curiosity and passion for jumbos gave me the inspiration.”

“I hardly do anything to keep my fan base intact on social media. But I used to post the photos of elephant Chirakkal Kalidasan, whom I attend,  on my social media page and I never bothered to find out how many followers I have,” he said.

But this is not an isolated case.

Mahout Aneesh and Manoj of Puthupully Keshavan; Karuppayi of Thechikottukavu Ramachandran and Kavadi Narayanan of Puthrukovil Parthasarathy are some of the young mahouts who enjoy  considerable fan following on social media. Unlike in the past, it is the younger breed who lead the pack of celebrity mahouts.

C K George, Akhila Kerala Anathozilali Union general secretary, said the union has more than 700 registered mahouts. Now mahouts are paid between Rs 25-40 k and their job is also demanding like any other profession.

Sujith Thiriyadan, secretary  of  ‘Koottu Kombanmar’ that works for the welfare of elephants and mahouts, said though young mahouts now command respect on social media and in public life, they are yet to evolve as masters in their profession which requires several years of dedication.

There are a few who have made a mark as mahouts thereby encouraging youth to follow in their footsteps.

A temporary staffer Sharath, who was appointed to take care of  Evoor Kannan was a role model since he brought about a change in the life of it. Further, the new trend has shone the torch on life of mahouts along with the jumbos which is good from the point of view of elephant conservation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarath alias Mambis Kulamakkil Kuttikrishnan Mahout Aneesh Manoj Karuppayi Kavadi Narayanan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp