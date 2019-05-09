Home States Kerala

Sunil Kumar promises all support for pooram

Published: 09th May 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 02:12 PM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Following the firm stand taken by Kerala Elephant Owners Federation on Wednesday that they will not lease out tuskers for any festivals from May 11, Agriculture Minister and Thrissur MLA V S Sunil Kumar said the  government will stand with the devaswoms to ensure smooth conduct of the Thrissur Pooram.

“It is unfortunate the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation took such an extreme step. We hope they will change their stance following dicussions  with Devaswom Minister Kadamkampally Surendran to sort out the issue,” said Sunil Kumar.

He said the  government will make all  efforts to ensure the pooram goes ahead without any issue.
“When it comes to the permission for parading Thechikottukavu Ramchandran for opening the Thekke Gopura Nada on May 12,  the federation has approached the court. Let’s  wait for the court’s verdict. Moreover, the devaswom had  filed an application before the District Collector, seeking permission to allow Thechottukavu Ramachandran to be paraded on this occasion,” he said.

