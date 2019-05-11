Probe on after complaint lodged on bogus vote in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two bogus votes each were cast by persons identified as Abdul Salam, Marshad, Uniyas K P, and one vote each by K Mohammed Anas, Mohammed Aslam, Abdul Salam, Sadiq K P, Shamal and Mubasheer.

Voting at the Dharmadam booth was investigated on the basis of a complaint filed by the polling agent of UDF candidate K Sudhakaran.

A person identified as Sayooj cast a bogus vote at booth No 52 in Kunnirikka UPS. He had also cast his original vote at booth No 47.

A probe is on to find whether the polling officers there aided the fraud.