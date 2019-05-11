Home States Kerala

Kerala forms anti-terrorism squad, begins talent hunt

Sources said the Police Department decided to revive the now-dormant ATS after taking rising activities of terror modules, mainly Islamic State (IS), in the state into consideration.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image of terrorism used for representation.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The state government has started the process to recruit officers to its new modern Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit, which will come up at Nedumbassery. The move came 10 days after terror struck Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, with its suspicious links stretching to Kerala. The decision is perceived as the government’s admission of rising extremism in the state.

In a letter dated April 30, State Police Chief Loknath Behera directed the department’s various units to name competent officers who can strengthen the investigation and operational wings of the ATS, which will be based near the Kochi International Airport.

“Officers may send their willingness along with  bio-data mostly related to their postings during the last 10 years to IGP (HQ) on or before May 15 without fail. A committee consisting of IGP (HQ), DIG Security and DIG Kerala Police Academy will select the suitable officers and issue orders accordingly,” the letter said.

Sources said the Police Department decided to revive the now-dormant ATS after taking rising activities of terror modules, mainly Islamic State (IS), in the state into consideration.

“Of late, nothing concrete has been taking place in the ATS, which currently has only four officers. Though there were demands to strengthen the unit in the wake of more terrorism-related cases in the state, the successive governments did not take them seriously,” said an officer.

Additional Chief Secretary Subrata Biswas, in a letter dated February 16, 2019, of which Express has a copy of, also highlighted the need to curb the emergent and potential menace of terrorism in the state, instantaneously and effectively. “Kerala, needless to mention, is certainly affected by terrorism of various kinds,” it said. As per the report’s abstract, the ATS will function under the overall supervision of the Crime Branch chief. The schedule and syllabus of the selected ATS officers’ training will be prepared by a retired NIA officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Anti-terror Squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp