Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits Rotterdam Port, Wageningen University Research Centre

Rotterdam Port through which goods worth 450 million pass annually is the biggest port in Europe and one of the top ports globally.

Published: 12th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visiting Wageningen University in Westmaas, Netherlands on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Port of Rotterdam and Wageningen University during his ongoing visit to the Netherlands. Programme manager of Rotterdam Port, Edwin Van Espen, who received the CM, explained to him issues related to inland water transport, flood management, water management and movement of goods. The Chief Minister held discussions with top authorities and representatives of companies who are into port-related activities.

The Chief Minister, who visited the Agriculture Research Centre of Wageningen varsity situated in Westmaas, was received by Marco Otto, senior advisor, relationship and accounts management. He held wide-ranging discussions with Otto on precision farming, crop diversification, cold storage, farming below sea level, salt water farming in Kuttanad and ecotourism. Wageningen varsity is the foremost academic institution in agriculture and forest conservation, focusing on research in life sciences and natural resources research.

Westmaas is a major research area of plantation crops which has underground water distribution pipes and 16 weather regulated storage cells. Chief Minister also paid a visit to Anthurium Greenhouse.Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Additional Chief Secretary Biswas Mehta and Indian Ambassador to Netherlands Venu Rajamony were with the Chief Minister.

