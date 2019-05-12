Kerala DGP Loknath Behera issues order to print police officers’ names in Malayalam on uniforms 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has directed the district police chiefs in the state to make the names of the police officers printed on their uniforms in Malayalam. At present, the names are printed in English.

In addition to the names, the name of the police station and offices should be printed. The DGP gave the orders to make this proposal mandatory and the decision was taken based on High Court order.

The order was based on a petition filed by Kozhikode native Ummar earlier in the High Court. According to a senior officer of the police department, the order was issued and it has been sent to all the district police units in the state.

However, the timeframe of implementation is still unclear. Earlier, the Administrative Reforms Department had issued a circular asking the government department heads to ensure Malayalam is used as official medium.