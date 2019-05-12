Home States Kerala

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera issues order to print police officers’ names in Malayalam on uniforms 

Earlier, the Administrative Reforms Department had issued a circular asking the government department heads to ensure Malayalam is used as official medium. 

Published: 12th May 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Loknath Behera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has directed the district police chiefs in the state to make the names of the police officers printed on their uniforms in Malayalam. At present, the names are printed in English. 

In addition to the names, the name of the police station and offices should be printed. The DGP gave the orders to make this proposal mandatory and the decision was taken based on High Court order. 

The order was based on a petition filed by Kozhikode native Ummar earlier in the High Court. According to a senior officer of the police department, the order was issued and it has been sent to all the district police units in the state. 

However, the timeframe of implementation is still unclear. Earlier, the Administrative Reforms Department had issued a circular asking the government department heads to ensure Malayalam is used as official medium. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
police Kerala Police Loknath Behera Malayalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp