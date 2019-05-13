CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Anne Frank House in Amsterdam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently on a four-nation tour of Europe, on Sunday visited Anne Frank House in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. He signed the visitors’ book there.



“The Anne Frank House has been an inspiration for all freedom lovers and those who fight oppression and injustice,” he wrote in the visitors’ book.

The Anne Frank House is a writer’s house and biographical museum dedicated to the Jewish wartime diarist Anne Frank.

It preserves the hiding place at the rear of the 17th-century canal house, known as the Secret Annex, where Anne Frank hid from Nazi persecution with her family and four other people during World War II. Anne Frank did not survive the war but her wartime diary was published in 1947.