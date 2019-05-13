Home States Kerala

Govt decision to begin Plus-I classes on June 3 draws flak

The state government’s decision to begin plus one classes from June 3 along with class I to X  has drawn flak.

Published: 13th May 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to begin plus one classes from June 3 along with class I to X  has drawn flak. The Federation of Higher Secondary School Teachers Association has termed the General Education department’s decision a ‘hasty move’. 

Usually, the plus one classes begin only by the end of June  or July as the admission procedure starts in June considering the convenience of the teachers and of the students coming from other curricula.

However, on the day when higher secondary results were announced, the General Education Secretary A Shahjahan said that the state education department will start the plus one classes from June 3 along with other classes. He also said that the admission procedure would be completed before May 31 so that the students could be admitted to the first year higher secondary examinations before the school re-opens. 

Based on this, the submission of applications under the single-window system began from May 10. The trial allotment will be published on May 20 and the first allotment will be published on May 24. After filling the majority of the seats through two allotments in the first phase, the classes will begin on June 3. 

According to the sources, the decision will help get adequate working days, i.e 203 working days as stipulated in the academic calendar for the 2019-20 academic year, sources said.  However, O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU), believes the decision was unnecessary and will pressurize teachers and students.

“For teachers, they are bound to complete the admission procedure including the allotment process before the deadline of May 31. Since the single window admission system which began on May 10 has only seven day period, the parents will have to rush to bring documents required for the admissions. And the teachers will need to complete the procedure before June 3 which could be tedious for them”, he said. 

As per the government notification, the print of the online applications for the plus one admissions and the photocopies of the certificates should reach the schools by May 16. In previous years, the parents got enough time for collecting sufficient documents for the process. The association said the parents had to stand in long queues in front of revenue and village offices to obtain caste, income certificates for the admission process. 

Meanwhile, A Shahjahan, told Express starting classes from June 3 will not be a problem either for teachers or students as the admission process is online. The Education secretary clarified that earlier the CBSE results were published late hence there was a delay in starting the plus one classes to accommodate the students from CBSE streams, “But this time, the CBSE results came out earlier so we decided to finish the allotment process in this month itself. Similarly, the allotment procedure will not cause any inconvenience to teachers and students.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp