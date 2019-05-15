NIA approaches court to add more charges in Kanakamala case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the court to add more charges against the accused persons in the 2016 Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case, in which a 15-member terror module allegedly planned attacks in various parts of South India.



The national agency wants to include charges under section 121A of IPC - conspiring to wage war against the government of India.

Recently, when the petition came up for hearing in the NIA court in Kochi, the national agency submitted that the accused persons had made preparation to attack tourists at Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. The NIA referred to various chats made by accused persons discussing attacks. According to the agency, the group was busted just before they were planning to conduct an attack at Kodaikanal.



The NIA claimed that from the chats it intercepted, it was revealed that the accused had discussed attacking two well-known Kerala High Court Judges.

They were also planning to attack an accused involved in Maradu riot case. They had also targeted an SP-ranked officer.

“Planning attacks on High Court Judges and police officers, who are part of the government machinery, is same as a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India,” submitted Arjun Ambalapatta, NIA prosecutor.



The court will further hear on the petition on Wednesday.



Earlier the NIA had filed a chargesheet against accused persons under IPC Sections 120B, 121, 122, 125 of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



The NIA team busted the IS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016, where they were holding a meeting. Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad N K, Safvan and Jasim N K are facing trial in the case.



The witness examination in the case concluded last month and the prosecution argument will commence soon. The trial is expected to conclude and verdict to be delivered in a month time period.