Boy’s injuries: Police rule out foul play

Police on Wednesday took a woman and her nephew into custody after her  three-and-a-half-year-old son was found with injuries suspected to have been caused due to burns.

Published: 16th May 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Althaf at Nadakkavu police station in Kozhikode (Photo| Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police on Wednesday took a woman and her nephew into custody after her three-and-a-half-year-old son was found with injuries suspected to have been caused due to burns. However, a police probe has ruled out any possibility of foul play.  

Sulaikha, 30, a native of Palakkad, and her child were reported missing since April 27. A man missing case was registered at the Palakkad Town South police station on April 29. Police traced Sulaikha’s mobile tower location to East Nadakkavu in Kozhikode where her brother’s son Althaf, 24, resides.

Sulaikha’s husband and his relatives reached Althaf’s house on P M Kutty Road near East Nadakkavu on Tuesday evening but found the house locked. They waited near the house till Sulaikha and Althaf returned on Wednesday morning. On seeing injury marks on the boy’s body,

Sulaikha’s husband and his relatives alleged they were caused due to burns. This led to a verbal spat. Sulaikha and Althaf said the boy was injured in a bike accident. Alerted by local residents, police reached the spot and shifted them to Nadakkavu police station.

However, the police found merit in Althaf’s claim that the injuries were caused by a road accident. “The medical examination did not reveal any burn injuries. The mother has also produced the wound certificate and other medical bills as evidence for his treatment at the Government Medical College hospital following the road accident,” said a police officer.

