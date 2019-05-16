Home States Kerala

Kerala Govt’s steely resolve: Fiery end to weapons of hate

Consider this: Guns, swords or rods used by the members of a criminal gang to attack opponents in the state could form the steel of the prison they would be put in future.

Published: 16th May 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

SAIL

For representational purposes

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Consider this: Guns, swords or rods used by the members of a criminal gang to attack opponents in the state could form the steel of the prison they would be put in future.

With the confiscated ‘tools’ becoming a burden for the police, the state government has decided to sell them off to the Steel Authority of India Ltd - Steel Complex Kerala Ltd which will go into the construction sector. The money thus made will be accounted to the state treasury. To begin with, some of the weapons kept at the Armed Reserve Camp, Thrissur, will go into the furnace, according to an order on May 4.

“The state government has accorded sanction to sell 145 deposited/confiscated weapons kept at the District AR Camp, Thrissur, to Steel Complex, Kozhikode, after melting them under the district armourer’s supervision strictly adhering to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directions,” the order said.“The state police chief should remit the amount collected on this account in the treasury under intimation to the government,” the order said.

“The weapons include rifles, country-made guns, revolvers and pistols. In 2011, we had handed over a batch of weapons for melting,” said AR Camp Quarter Master Inspector Rajesh K K.The deposited weapons were mainly old rifles and revolvers of the police force, the officer said.

Sale to SAIL

The government has decided to sell the weapons off to the Steel Authority of India Ltd-Steel Complex Kerala

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala SAIL Steel Authority of India Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp