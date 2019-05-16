Lynched tribal youth Madhu’s sister appointed civil police officer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sister of Madhu, the Adivasi youth who was lynched in Attappadi last year for allegedly robbing some provisions, completed her training as a woman civil police officer on Wednesday.

It was through the special recruitment for women in Adivasi areas that Chandrika was selected.“This is one of the gifts bestowed upon us by our family deity, Malleeswaran,” said Malli, the mother of Chandrika.

As the body of Madhu was lying in the mortuary on February 23, 2018, Chandrika was standing in the queue for being called for the interview for civil police officer at the Kila Centre in Attappadi.She later underwent training at the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) camp in Muttikulangara.