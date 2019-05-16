Pavithran murder: Seven RSS workers sentenced to life

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Seven RSS workers were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Thalasserry Additional District Sessions Court (I) on Wednesday, in connection with the murder of CPM worker Parakkandi Pavithran, 52, of Namath Mukku on Ponnyam Nayanar road. They were also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

Those sentenced to life imprisonment are: C K Prashanth, 36, of Ponnyam West, Laijesh, 39, of Ponnyam Namath Mukku, Parayikkandi Vineesh, 35, of Chengalathil, Prashanth alias Muthu, 39, of Ponnyam Kunduchira, KC Anil Kumar, 51, of Ponnyam , Kizhakkayil Vijilesh, 35, of Eranholi and KK Mahesh, 38, of Eranholi. Valiya Parambath Jyothish, the fourth accused in the case died during the trial.

Pavithran was attacked by a group of RSS workers around 5.45 am on November 7, 2007, as he was going to buy milk. The attack took place near the anganawadi at Namath Mukku. Though Pavithran tried to flee from the spot and entered into a house nearby, the assailants chased him down and launched a brutal attack.