Twin suicide: Dramatic turn as police nab 4 from family

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE twin suicide case of a 41-year-old woman and her teenage daughter near Marayamuttom in Neyyattinkara took a dramatic turn as the police arrested four of their family members, including husband of the woman, on Wednesday for abetment of suicide.

They were remanded in prison for 14 days. The police found the note fixed on the door of the room in which the two had immolated. It was written by Lekha and signed by both her and daughter Vaishnavi. On the basis of it,

Lekha’s husband Chandran, his mother Krishnamma, her sister Shantha and her husband Kashi were arrested.