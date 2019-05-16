Home States Kerala

Vaishnavi a black belt holder and MBBS aspirant

Vaishnavi, who took the extreme step with her mother on Tuesday, was a smart student and an MBBS aspirant.

Lekha’s sister Bindu wailing uncontrollably

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

MARAYAMUTTOM (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM): Vaishnavi, who took the extreme step with her mother on Tuesday, was a smart student and an MBBS aspirant. A black belt holder in karate and an instructor, she was a BCom student at White Memorial College in Panachamoodu, where she was also the college vice-chairperson.

“She was a bold person and very sensitive to other’s pains. She always used to help us in our studies and in addressing our issues,” said Saji, a classmate. “Before she stopped attending classes, she said she would be coming to write the exam, but might discontinue the course if she gets through the MBBS entrance examination. From what we know, she stopped attending college to prepare for the entrance examination.”

Jancy, another classmate, said she used to communicate with Vaishnavi through WhatsApp. But she had not mentioned anything about her issues in particular. “She was very close to her mother. She always said it was her mother’s dream to make her a doctor.”

“She had told us she doesn’t have many friends. Even when we used to call her, she would talk in a hushed manner. While she constantly talked about her mother, she barely mentioned her father. She was the kind of person who had a lot of energy and we still cannot believe she ended her life,” said Sneha, a classmate.
The neighbours also remember Vaishnavi as a unique person. “She rarely spoke to anyone in the neighbourhood when she walked from the bus stop or even when she was outside the house,” said a neighbour.

