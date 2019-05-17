Children should be exposed to good films, says filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children should be exposed to good films, noted film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said while inaugurating the valedictory function of the second International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK), here on Thursday.

“A film festival exclusively for children is something unique. There are many children’s film societies that promote films for children between 13 to 17 years of age but they should be exposed to good films. More than children directing films, I want children to see good films and not films that are censored.” Adoor said children should read more books, periodicals so that they have an awareness on different themes.

Deepak SP, secretary, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare said, “ICFFK has risen to the level of International film festival and saw the participation of more than 5,000 children from across the state.

The film festival gave an opportunity to children from tribal settlements and orphanages to watch the films on big screen. There were about 17 short film entries by the children in the competition category, and next year we expect more than 100 entries.”