Home States Kerala

Children should be exposed to good films, says filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan

There were about 17 short film entries by the children in the competition category.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

A delegate takes a selfie with Adoor Gopalakrishnan at the valedictory of the second edition of ICFFK (Photo | B P Deepu/EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children should be exposed to good films, noted film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said while inaugurating the valedictory function of the second International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK), here on Thursday.

“A film festival exclusively for children is something unique. There are many children’s film societies that promote films for children between 13 to 17 years of age but they should be exposed to good films. More than children directing films, I want children to see good films and not films that are censored.” Adoor said children should read more books, periodicals so that they have an awareness on different themes.

Deepak SP, secretary, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare said, “ICFFK has risen to the level of International film festival and saw the participation of more than 5,000 children from across the state. 
The film festival gave an opportunity to children from tribal settlements and orphanages to watch the films on big screen. There were about 17 short film entries by the children in the competition category, and next year we expect more than 100 entries.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adoor Gopalakrishnan ICFFK International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp