Home States Kerala

Kerala Forest Department forms special team to crack bison poaching

In the wake of rampant complaints of poaching in Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) the Forest Department has constituted a special team to probe the matter.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In the wake of rampant complaints of poaching in Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) the Forest Department has constituted a special team to probe the matter. The team has been constituted after yet another complaint received by Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar. A recent investigation had also exposed large scale poaching in PTR.


The team consists of Periyar West Division director C K Haby, Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer Y Vijayan and Idukki Flying Squad DFO Shanty Thomas. 

Surendrakumar told Express, as per the information received, poaching has been going on here for many years. “I understand the gravity of the situation. Poaching is common in the region. We have got some leads regarding poachers and we have started investigations,” he said.

The large-scale poaching in PTR was exposed in an investigation led by Azhutha Range Forest Officer Priya T Joseph following the sighting of carcass of bison at Arjunankottai near Seethakulam in PTR West Division on April 20.

The investigation team has so far arrested 10 persons and recovered three guns and two vehicles. According to the forest officers, the poachers enter the forest from various points, especially from Koinadu near Kanayankavayal, 12 km from Kuttikkanam in Idukki.

On interrogation, forest officers received crucial information that Kallippara near Koinadu in Erumeli Range, was the base camp of the poachers. The investigators realised that the poachers had stayed in the forest for more than a week and had brought the wild meat to Kallippara to process it with the help of tribal people in the region. A follow-up investigation by the foresters at the Erumeli Range Forest office recovered some pots and spotted a shed at Kallippara.

“It is learnt poachers enter the forest at regular intervals. The carcass of the bison was recovered from Arjunankottai, which is located deep in the forest. The fact that accused in the case entered the forest from Kanayankavayal and moved till Arjunankottayai increases the gravity of the case,” said an officer.

As per the post-mortem of the carcass, the bison might have been killed around 10-12 days before it was spotted. Hence, the foresters suspect the poaching was intended to collect wild meat to sell it in the Easter market. “Apart from customers of the Easter market, some resort owners and other bigwigs are usual consumers of wild meat. The probe hit a roadblock when it reached consumers,” said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Periyar Tiger Reserve Kerala forest department Poaching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp