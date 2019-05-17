Kerala HC quashes plea against anticipatory bail for accused teacher in SSLC case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed the government plea seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted by the Sessions Court to Prabha C Sekhar, a teacher at the NNMHS, Chelembra, in the case pertaining to missing SSLC books.

Declining the prosecution plea, the HC observed that Prabha C Sekhar, being a lady and also a teacher, was rightly extended the benefit of anticipatory bail by the Sessions Court.

Further, the High Court observed that judicial discretion was correctly exercised by the Sessions Court.

The prosecution argued that this is a case wherein custodial interrogation of the accused is essential and the missing SSLC books have to be recovered.

The Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Prabha C Sekhar on June 9, 2018.

According to the prosecution, the first and second accused, who are the teacher and peon, respectively on June 9, 2014 took away the 21 SSLC certificates bearing registration nos 262870 to 262890 from the school office with the aim of denting the school’s image.