Home States Kerala

Kerala HC quashes plea against anticipatory bail for accused teacher in SSLC case

The Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Prabha C Sekhar on June 9, 2018.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed the government plea seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted by the Sessions Court to  Prabha C Sekhar, a teacher at the NNMHS, Chelembra, in the case pertaining to missing SSLC books.

Declining the prosecution plea,  the HC observed that Prabha C Sekhar, being a lady and also a teacher, was rightly extended the benefit of anticipatory bail by the Sessions Court. 
Further, the High Court observed that judicial discretion was correctly exercised by the Sessions Court.
The prosecution argued that this is a case wherein custodial interrogation of the accused is  essential and the missing SSLC books have to be recovered. 

The Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Prabha C Sekhar on June 9, 2018.
According to the prosecution,  the first and second accused, who are the teacher and peon, respectively  on June 9, 2014 took away the 21 SSLC certificates bearing registration nos 262870 to 262890 from the school office with the aim of denting the school’s image.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SSLC Kerala SSLC Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp