Kevin murder: Two more witnesses turn hostile

Even as the witness examination in the Kevin murder case is progressing at the Principal Sessions Court in Kottayam, two more witnesses turned hostile to the prosecution.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Even as the witness examination in the Kevin murder case is progressing at the Principal Sessions Court in Kottayam, two more witnesses turned hostile to the prosecution. Those who turned hostile on Thursday are 98th witness Sulaiman and 27th witness Allen.

With this, the total number of witnesses to turn hostile in the case has become five. As per the prosecution case, Sulaiman, a neighbour of the eighth accused Nishad, is a witness during the recovery of the latter’s mobile phone, which is a piece of material evidence submitted by the investigation team in the court. 
However, Sulaiman denied the prosecution’s claim during examination.

Similarly, Allen, who worked at a fuel station in Nellipally near Punalur, disowned the prosecution’s claim he witnessed the accused meeting outside the fuel station and plotting a scheme.

