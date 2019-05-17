Home States Kerala

The raging controversy over pandi melam's copyright

Though I used to receive similar notices for some videos, it used to revoke when we disputed it in court. But here, Sony has stuck to its claims,” he said. 

Published: 17th May 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ilanjithara melam being staged as part of Thrissur Pooram (Photo| EPS)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: It is a social media post by the ARN Media here which set off the row as it alleged Sony Music Entertainment has secured copyright for pandi melam, panchari melam and panchavadyam through the multilingual film ‘The Sound Story’ starring Resul Pookutty which has Thrissur Pooram as its backdrop. Pookutty had recorded ilanjithara melam and panchavadyam during the pooram in 2017. 

Live broadcast of major festivals in the district, including the Thrissur Pooram, is a common practice among local media outfits. “We have been in this field for eight years. Many people especially those who live in foreign countries watch our live telecast without any ad breaks,” said Vinu Mohanan, owner of ARN Media. Vinu had tried live streaming Arattupuzha-Peruvanam Pooram as well on Facebook, which was blocked citing copyright issues. “They have clearly said that Sony Music Entertainment have the copyright for these tracks. How is it possible that they get the copyrights for a festival being held here for centuries?” asks Vinu.

For Jithin Kunissery, the experience was not so different. “I tried to upload a video of Thayambaka by Ottapalam Hari in April 2019. I received a notice from YouTube saying Thayambaka had copyright with Sony Music Entertainment. Though I used to receive similar notices for some videos, it used to revoke when we disputed it in court. But here, Sony has stuck to its claims,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram Resul Pookutty The Sound Story

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp