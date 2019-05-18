Construction near dam: Kerala HC seeks state’s view on plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the state government’s view on a petition challenging the sanction granted for the proposal to construct a resort near the Malampuzha dam.



The petitioner - Palakkadan Karshaka Munnettam - submitted the resort was proposed to be built within 35 metres from the maximum water level point of the dam. This poses a threat to the safety of the dam as well as the proposed resort.

In fact, construction within 1,000 metres from the dam site was banned under the Defence Rule as it was considered a protected area.



Besides, the site is adjacent to the forest land. If the resort comes up, it will affect the environment as well as the water in the dam, the plea stated.