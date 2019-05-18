Home States Kerala

CPM men disrupt Unnithan speech, rough up TV journo

Published: 18th May 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flags CPIM flags | PTI

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Unruly scenes occurred at Pilathara on Friday during the final hours of campaigning in connection with the repolling in Kasaragod constituency as CPM workers stepped on to the stage where UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan was speaking and detached the microphone and threw it away.

Asianet News reporter Mujeeb Rahman was also brutally beaten up by the irate CPM men as he tried to shoot the scenes with his mobile phone. Cameraman Sunil Kumar was also beaten up by the angry workers.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday as Unnithan reached Pilathara as part of the conclusion of campaigning. At the same time, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan was speaking at another place nearby. When Unnithan tried to speak, many CPM workers rushed to the stage and snatched the microphone. Unnithan said the workers tried to beat him. He was later admitted to Priyadarshini Hospital in Payyannur. 

Hearing about the incident, the Asianet news team reached the spot, but cameraman Sunil was threatened and pushed away from the scene. As the cameraman was unavailable, reporter Mujeeb tried to shoot the scuffle on the stage with his mobile phone. Seeing this, the CPM men beat him and snatched away his phone. 

“While Jayarajan spoke, no UDF worker tried to stop him. But, as I started my speech, the CPM workers interrupted me and threw away the microphone. The vehicle in which I came was destroyed,” said Unnithan.

“I was trying to shoot the scuffle on the stage with my mobile. Then some CPM men charged towards me and beat me. They also snatched my mobile phone,” said Mujeeb. Kerala Union of Working Journalists protested against the incident.

