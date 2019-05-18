Insider role in Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suspicion of an insider’s role in the gold smuggling case deepened after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was learnt to have conducted a raid at the place of a customs officer during the ongoing probe of a 25 kg gold biscuit seized from two passengers arriving from Dubai on May 13.

Though DRI officials refused to divulge more details, sources said three or four places were raided in connection with the probe and one of the places belonged to a customs officer.



Meanwhile, intelligence sources said the buck will not stop with any one agency and all stakeholders of the airport are under scrutiny.